To the editor:
Congressman Blake Moore made the correct decision at the start of his first term by not voting to overturn the election results, and now he has the opportunity to reaffirm another election — the recent vote in Puerto Rico in favor of statehood.
For the third time in less than 10 years, the American citizens in Puerto Rico have voted in favor of statehood. Their current status as a territory has resulted in second-class citizenship status for those living on the island. They can serve in war under the stars and stripes, and die for our country, yet they cannot vote for their commander-in-chief. This is a disgrace that our elected officials should not stand for. But statehood requires congressional action, which is why we need Rep. Moore to support the Puerto Rico statehood bill, particularly since he sits on the House Natural Resources Committee that will be required to take action on this bill. Additionally, Gallup reported that two-thirds of Americans back statehood for Puerto Rico, showing widespread support for this issue.
Luke McDermott
Logan