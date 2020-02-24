To the editor:
Congratulations Cache County! According to our county profile our obesity rates are below the national average. Following suit are also our diabetes and endocrine disease mortality. However, is this a cause for celebration? Numbers are much higher than we would like and have yet to stop increasing. In fact, obesity is one of four priorities of the Bear River Health Department Community Prevention Plan 2018-2022 and is described as a “crisis.” Their suggestions are healthy eating and increased physical activity. Will that do the trick?
Excess sugar is everywhere and displayed in places of prominence. Vending machines in schools and cafeterias, lower shelves of gas stations, several aisles of grocery stores, restaurants dedicated to sweet concoctions, and even hospitals provide prime opportunity to satisfy our sweet tooth. Interestingly, Americans consume around 57 pounds of added sugar per person. Consuming sugar increases our blood sugar levels and if left untreated, can damage vital organs including eyes, kidneys, nerves, hearts, lungs, and our outer vascular system. That is not all, high blood sugar levels can lead to various forms of diabetes, insulin resistance, and yes, obesity.
While I advise following the Bear River Health Department recommendations of healthy eating and increasing physical activity, we should also focus on limiting excess sugar. Though this can occur through various avenues, suggestions made from the American Academy of Pediatrics, Section on Obesity, Committee on Nutrition, and the American Heart Association encourage adding excise taxes on sugary drinks that can be allocated to local communities, policies focused on decreasing sugary drink marketing to children and adolescents, and policies that make healthy beverages the default.
Despite what opponents may say and as a public health graduate student focused on health promotion, many polices involving public health efforts work. Look at tobacco control policies which greatly decreased the prevalence of smoking in our communities. I am in favor of procuring a healthier future for my children and for myself. Smoking, similar to excessive intake of added sugar, both lead to devastating health outcomes. As Cache County residents, we should carefully consider the health and future of our community by informing ourselves and getting involved in local public health policy. Let us set the example of decreasing obesity rates by implementing smart policy. Let us rethink the next time we want to “clean the sink” at Angie’s.
Melanie Athens
Logan