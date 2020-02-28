To the editor:
What I look for in a political candidate:
1. Are they honest? If they have a reputation for lying, exaggerating or misrepresentations of fact, then nothing they say about anything else can really be trusted.
2. Do they admit that they have been wrong in the past? I believe everyone makes mistakes. If the candidate can’t admit and apologize for this very human reality, then I worry they have a serious personality flaw. No one is always right.
3. Do they apologize and say they are sorry for mistakes? The pride that prevents a person from saying they are sorry is a dangerous quality in a proposed leader.
4. Do they love America? Do they support our democratic governmental system, or do they see our system as basically wrong and only they can change it?
5. Do they see those who disagree with them as attacking them? No one wins an election with 100% of the vote; yet they must be the leader for everyone. Seeing those who don’t agree with you as the “enemy” is a serious personality flaw.
6. Do they have core values which they will not change? The candidate who wants to be all things to all people and changes with the local poll results is as unstable as the wind or unwilling to reveal their real core motives. I don’t like “secret” agendas.
7. Do they pander to the voters? Trying to “buy” votes by making promises that as leader you can’t keep, because our system of government doesn’t give you the power to keep them, is either a personality flaw, a delusion of self-importance or a warning of a deep-seated desire for unlimited power.
8. Do they agree with my core values? I recognize no politician will ever “totally” agree with my ideas, so I place honesty, humility, integrity and devotion to the Constitution higher than a total agreement with all of my values.
Steve Simmons
Cache County