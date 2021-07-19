“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence." — John Adams
Every month a deranged person sends in a letter filled with calumny, Russian propaganda, demonstrating he would prefer a dictatorship instead of the democratic republic our Founding Fathers gave us. The rabid followers of the former president, DT, simply don’t have any grasp of truth and fact.
DT lied to everyone, especially his most radicalized minions, so he can make money through fraud. If you have sent money to DT since the election, who is raising money based on lies, you are a victim of fraud. So far, most all fraudulent votes found in the 2020 election were for DT, the loser, who is still trying to steal the election. We must do everything possible, if we truly love this country, to prevent DT from subverting the election and becoming a dictator.
Antifa isn’t an organization, but people, like DT, know nothing about what Antifa means or its history. Antifa is short for Anti-Fascist and has its origin before WWII by Italians opposing Mussolini, later Nazis. Today, individuals are trying to stem the tide of white supremacists and fascism in our country. People who attack Antifa are the real threat, supporters of domestic terrorism and apparently fascism.
Now, racists are caterwauling about the latest DT/Russian propaganda bugaboo, critical race theory, in a desperate attempt to confuse the few remaining informed, unbiased Republican voters. CRT has been around for 40 years, discussed in a few universities' graduate schools, but it has never been nor will ever be a topic in K-12 schools. Those ranting hysterically about CRT, threatening school boards, principals, and teachers are simply outing themselves.
Russian propaganda has proliferated through right-wing television disinformation, radio, social media, and many other agitprop sources for 30+ years. It’s no wonder that upon seeing a criminal scam artist run for U.S. president, Putin saw his perfect "useful idiot" in DT. Putin aided his 2016 election bid believing DT would cause the most damage to our country. It worked far better than Putin ever dreamed it would.
The "useful idiot" spent months riling up his traitorous, white supremacist followers, sending them to attack the U.S. Capitol to overthrow the government. According to the 14th Amendment, section 3, at least 147 members of Congress and many state legislators (including many of our own) throughout the country, should be removed from office for giving aid and comfort to the insurrectionists of 01/06/2021. There are so few true Republicans left. Most Republicans have joined the Dumpster (DT) Party, a cult. The father of lies is Satan. Facts matter.
Roger Yost
Logan