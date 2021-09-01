Monday I was traveling and I listened to talk radio hosts. They honored the 13 service members who lost their lives on Aug. 26 in Afghanistan. It was a great tribute to heroes. I then learned why many are opposing masks, COVID vaccinations, and mandates (school and work) to the point that it discourages many from even wear masks or being vaccinated. Their arguments made no sense; they criticized public officials and others who are encouraging the practices that saves lives. They stated the percentage of children who have had COVID and lived. They completely ignored the 636,000 people in the U.S. who have died from COVID. Simple math shows that one out of 61 (1.64%) people in the United States who have had COVID died.
Let us remember those who have died and do everything we can to limit the number who are dying. In less than two years, 268 times more Americans have died from complications of COVID than the U.S. military personal who died in the last 20 years in Afghanistan, all deaths are heartbreaking. Most children will not lose their life (a few will die and a few will be in the hospital), however, they may lose a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, teacher, or other acquaintances. Children can spread COVID.
Let us listen to and heed the counsel of the doctors, nurses, health officials, and friends and family who have lost loved ones due to COVID. We can all fight the COVID monster by wearing masks, being vaccinated, and isolating when sick. Let us help the suffering rather than count how many have recovered from COVID.