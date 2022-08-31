In less than 10 years of owning property in Hyde Park, there have been three property tax increases. Instead of putting this on the backs of our citizens, there are other ways. Such as fines for city ordinance and law violations. Why do we have ordinances and laws if they aren't going to be enforced? Lawbreakers should be fined, and that is a good source of revenue for our city.
I have contacted North Park Police over the last few years about certain areas where speeding is a huge problem. Recently the matter of cars completely blocking sidewalk use everyday, in the vicinity of 553 N. 400 E. Drive by and you'll see exactly what I am talking about, and nothing has changed or happened to said violators. Also the June newsletter mentions the problem of off-highway vehicles that are breaking the law but "may or may not be issued a citation or impound." What about the rock beds that run along the sidewalks. Let's not have the rock-beds and just have a bigger sidewalk. Everybody loves those wider sidewalks that have recently been put in. It prevents weeds that have to be removed/sprayed, giving our city maintenance workers time to work on more important things. These are a few small things that would increase the city's revenue without raising taxes or at least keeping them significantly down.
I read a quote from Mayor Cox that says, "That the city is working hard to be good stewards of the tax funds it receives. Being a good steward of resources also means being responsible in our use of resources." Are we doing this, have we exhausted all other options before continuing to raise taxes so frequently?