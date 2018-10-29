To the editor:
I want to thank the great men and women, of both parties, who are willing to run for and serve in elected office. We are blessed locally to have candidates and officials of integrity and talent who are prepared to work.
In the nonpartisan race I add my voice in support of the re-election of Randall Bagley to the Cache County School Board in Precinct 4 (North Logan to Providence). Randall is a diligent, calm, reflective board member who has performed well for us. His experience will be essential as our schools tackle increasingly complex educational issues and the challenges of continuing growth. I hope you will join with me in supporting Randall Bagley.
Gordon Allred
Providence