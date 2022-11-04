Letter logo (new) (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

When I was a delegate at the Republican Party State Convection in 2010, I became acquainted with Mike Lee. I heard him speak many times defending the fundamental liberties of all Americans and advocating for the Constitution of the United States. Senator Lee has continued to support the constitution and basic freedoms of the citizens of our country during his two terms in the Senate.   Lee did vote for the conservative bills of Donald Trump of cutting taxes and reducing the national debt. He did not support Trump in his idea to change the electoral vote. Lee told Trump it was unconstitutional!

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.