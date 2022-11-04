When I was a delegate at the Republican Party State Convection in 2010, I became acquainted with Mike Lee. I heard him speak many times defending the fundamental liberties of all Americans and advocating for the Constitution of the United States. Senator Lee has continued to support the constitution and basic freedoms of the citizens of our country during his two terms in the Senate. Lee did vote for the conservative bills of Donald Trump of cutting taxes and reducing the national debt. He did not support Trump in his idea to change the electoral vote. Lee told Trump it was unconstitutional!
Lee is a true conservative. He and Rand Paul were the only two senators to vote no on aid to the Ukraine. Paul Rand explained their vote on this $60 billion bill. “My oath of office is to the U.S. constitution, not to any foreign nation and no matter how sympathetic the cause, my oath of office is to the national security of the United States of America. We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the U.S. economy. Yes, inflation doesn't just come out of nowhere. It comes from deficit spending. The United States spent nearly $5 trillion on COVID-19 bailouts, leading to one of the highest and most sustained levels of inflation in U.S. history."
Evan McMullin endorsed Biden for president in 2016. The Democrats have spent millions for his campaign. We need to keep the Republican majority in the Senate. Vote for Mike Lee.
