To the editor:
Can anyone comment on why when I filled out my application to renew my driver's license at my ripe old age of 72, it said in the middle of the application just before the voting information, in the smallest print ever, that signing for a driver's license was automatically signing for Selective Service if I were age 16-25 and a male, and quote. "unless the federal law does not apply." What is this all about? The age is 18 and has not changed, has it? Mothers be ware when your child first gets his license and doesn't even read the fine print. What do the youth do?
Elizabeth Taggart
North Logan