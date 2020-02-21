To the editor:
“How can a living, breathing human, that cares for his community, not support Trump?”
I’ve been asked this several times. Here’s my Top 10 reasons why I’d rather die than vote for Trump:
1. I don’t vote for people who defraud children’s cancer charities in a manner that results in his family members getting enriched, and who can no longer operate charitable organizations in the state of New York as a result.
2. I don’t vote for people who have 24 women accusing them of sexual assault.
3. I don’t vote for people who support child/family separations and have children in cages at the border.
4. I don’t vote for people who have paid hush money to porn stars they had unprotected sex with while their third wife was pregnant.
5. I don’t vote for people who ran fraudulent universities and were forced to pay those they defrauded $25 million.
6. I don’t vote for people who violate the Constitution they swore an oath to protect.
7. I don’t vote for people who dodge military service with bone spurs and degrade those who honorably served.
8. I don’t vote for people who consistently seek to further divide the country rather than attempt to unite.
9. I don’t vote for people who are blatantly using American tax dollars to enrich themselves and their family business.
10. I am smart enough to not buy into the “socialism” boogeyman peddled by Fox News and know that our country is at its best when we all support each other and if that means we reinvent our disastrously broken healthcare system and model it after many of the other successful systems in the world, and that results in everyone having access to healthcare, then I don’t care what it is called, I’m for it. And if it means we create an economy where we are smart enough to recognize that low unemployment and stock market records don’t mean anything when millions of Americans have two or three jobs to make ends meet and the vast majority of the economic gains go to the richest of the rich, I don’t care what it is called.
I won’t vote for Trump because I have empathy. I don’t need to hide behind “Christianity” or any other virtue-signaling label either. I actually do care about my community and my country and if we are to be our best, we must get rid of Trump in November. If you support Trump you are a cultist, not an American. Respecting this country is more than standing for the flag at a sporting event. Respect is knowing when evil and greed are afoot. Real Americans will stop Trump.
Tyler Riggs
Logan