To the editor:
In response to “Pelosi, not Trump, at fault for virus invasion” (HJ opinion page 4/28/20). Let's stick to verifiable facts when we're talking about our government's response to the pandemic. There are those that are under the illusion that our federal government's response has been adequate to the task, which I think should be addressed.
During January and February, President Trump was repeatedly warned about the pandemic threat by public health officials, experts, and intelligence briefings during which time he is quoted as saying, “And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done,” and “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” Does that sound like an appropriate response to a deadly pandemic racing our way, the worst in living memory? I have no problem with optimism, but wishful thinking never cured a virus. Precious weeks and months were lost hoping it would just "miraculously disappear,” giving the so-called "invisible enemy" a massive advantage. Like giving Usain Bolt a head start in a footrace, the results are predictable.
That aside, to chide governors that are pleading for vital life-saving medical equipment for their people as if they were beggars is heartless. Would you also deny a man dying of thirst a drink of water and spit on him instead? I have no interest in defending Democrats, they have their share of faults. I won’t pick sides in this insane self-destructive tribal warfare that has consumed our nation. But to say that we have "a great economy (no thanks to the left)" is just daft. If California and New York were sovereign nations they would be the 5th and 12th largest economies in the world by themselves respectively. Texas is the only red state that stands on equal ground with the coastal behemoth economies, as far as I can tell. Generally, the blue states pull in the lion's share of revenue, and red states absorb more of it (crazy, right? considering the ideologies, you'd think it would be the exact opposite, yet red states lean on the federal government and welfare more than blue states in general). Tell me then, who has the outstretched hand?
It's time we put these personal squabbles aside so that we can deal with this existential threat. If we cannot unite against a common enemy that kills both red and blue then we are truly lost.
Nathan Daines
North Logan