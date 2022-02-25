To the editor
It is a sad and tearful day when a nation of peaceful people is invaded by the country next door. The good people of Ukraine have only ever desired to live their daily lives in safety and freedom. They have never sought for more. They have never attempted invasion of any country. It is not in their way of thinking or being. They truly are “good neighbors” in every definition of this phrase.
This week’s attack on Ukraine is only for hostile, greedy and heartless purposes. It was carried out by a perpetrator who does not to care for the wellbeing of others. Not only is it negatively affecting the Ukrainian people, but the people of Russia as well. When a country's leader forcefully and selfishly pursues more than he needs or more than he has rightfully earned, it never leads to good for anyone including the perpetrator. Instead, the perpetrator is looked down upon and despised. Selfish thoughts and actions always lead to a low and despairing life for the perpetrator and sadly for every innocent person in his way. Unfortunately, a person such as this has never taken the time to learn the value of being a good neighbor, the value of having good neighbors, the value of a peaceful homeland or the blessing of being genuinely respected.
A good neighbor is a kindred member of humanity. A good neighbor reaches out in hospitable ways establishing healthy and strong neighborly relations. This requires neighbors to think of the wellbeing of others and to often think of others before themselves. It is a two-way street and all can benefit in the journey and its meaningful accomplishments.
Historically, it is important to realize and remember that all 15 Soviet Union republics chose to secede when the opportunity presented itself back in the early 1990s, including the Soviet Republic of Russia. I believe the people of each republic valued the prospect of autonomy and the opportunity to nurture their own culture, traditions, languages and goals. I'm sure it was something that they all welcomed and desired after a half century of Soviet oppression.
I write this letter on February 24th, a day that I have always remembered and celebrated each year with my family. It is the celebration of Estonia's independence. However, today on February 24 of 2022, even though my thoughts are sad and distressed, I must look forward with hope. My prayers will be ongoing. I have faith that the goodness of people as caring neighbors will prevail and spread from home to home, community to community and country to country. It's a wonderful way of life.
Karen Cripps
Smithfield