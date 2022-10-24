To the editor:
"Renewable energy is a failed path, scientist tells Utah legislators," Salt Lake Tribune, October 21 2022. "Professor says true costs of wind and solar rule those alternatives out. No other views were presented."
To the editor:
"Renewable energy is a failed path, scientist tells Utah legislators," Salt Lake Tribune, October 21 2022. "Professor says true costs of wind and solar rule those alternatives out. No other views were presented."
How do our legislators do it? Find the one scientist on planet Earth who tells them what their fossil carbon clients want them to hear.
Our legislators may be willing to pay a premium for the privilege of polluting, but can they sell us on it?
Apparently, I'm delusional. I bought solar panels and a battery and an electric car. I think I'm paying less than a dollar to move my electric vehicle 30 miles, while many others I hear are paying five dollars to move their combustion vehicles 30 miles. I think I've made a good deal here. Haven't I? No?
But wait. I shouldn't dismiss this scientist our Legislature worked so diligently to find. I should listen to his case with an open mind.
Dr. William Hayden Smith, a professor of earth and planetary sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, published a research paper in the Journal of Sustainable Development that claims to calculate a full cost of producing electricity from various sources. Dr. Smith acknowledges the vast body of work that has already been done on the “Levelized Cost of Electricity,” which is calculated by adding up the total costs of a source over its lifetime and dividing it by the total energy expected from that source over the lifetime, but Dr. Smith claims that there are factors that to date have not been included. Dr. Smith and his co-authors created an alternative metric they are calling the “full cost of electricity,” which he says factors in renewable energy costs not considered in LCOE, including the cost of storing power when renewables are not producing and the cost of replacing solar panels and windmills when they wear out."
"Beyond cost, wind and solar simply can’t meet the capacity,” he said. “Every day the grid will collapse because you can’t meet the peak power.”
He also dismissed the idea that there is enough land available for the “thousands of square miles of wind and solar farms to produce what fossil fuels do now.” He added that windmills strike millions of insects, and no one is considering the biological effects.
There’s a lot to unpack in Dr. Smith’s case. I recommend taking in other sources on the topic, such as presentations on the subject of LCOE analysis of renewables on a Youtube channel called “Engineering with Rosie.”
And, there’s nothing like doing it yourself to find out for sure. I’m doing it, and I’m free, healthy, and prosperous.
Charles Ashurst
Logan
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.