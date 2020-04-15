To the editor:
I believe that the new Public Health Order from the Bear River Health Department violates the spirit of Gov. Herbert’s “Extension of the Stay Safe, Stay Home Directive.” Having members return to gyms/fitness centers will increase risk of the virus spreading. Those same members bringing their children to childcare at these gyms will further increase the spread of the virus. Childcare facilities are particularly susceptible to the spread of disease. The order allows for the operation of gyms, yet it discourages low acuity and routine physical therapy visits. This seems contradictory to me.
The health orders of the vast majority of rest of the counties/health departments throughout the state specifically require the closing of gyms/fitness centers. I feel that the new public health order issued by the Bear River Health Department was issued with poor reasoning. The phrase that is heard from public health officials during this pandemic is “flatten the curve.” That cannot be achieved by loosening restrictions on self-isolation/social distancing before the peak has been reached. The University of Washington’s COVID-19 projections predict that May 2, 2020, will be the peak of “resource use” for the state of Utah. The area covered by the Bear River Health Department may even see a later and lower peak than the state as a whole. That does not mean that we should loosen restrictions on social distancing any sooner.
I worry that the Bear River Health Department has made a mistake in allowing these businesses to reopen before we have reached our peak of infection of this virus. I believe that gyms and their childcare facilities should remain closed as long as the “Stay Home, Stay Safe Directive” is in place.
By coincidence, I read an article about the BRHD reopening gyms immediately after reading an article about the owner of a gym in Illinois that had allowed over $40,000 worth of equipment from his gym to be taken home by the members of his gym, while it is closed. This gym owner also pledged to pay his employees throughout the shutdown. That is the spirit of selflessness that will see us through this crisis. The rush to reopen businesses before the peak of the crisis will only make things worse.
I urge the BRHD to reverse this order and close gyms/fitness centers, hair/nail salons, etc. until at least after our “peak.”
Brian Jurena
Logan