Letter logo (new)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the Editor:

I support Val Potter for House District 3. I have seen a few negative letters being written to influence voters against him. I appreciate that Val is running a positive campaign. He is focused on his own record and experience.

I have worked with him as he served as North Logan mayor, County Council member and chair, and now as a state legislator. His experience, in my view, is very valuable to those of us here in Cache County. He has been effective in getting things done, and he has a long track record of successfully helping our county. Val has a high profile in the Legislature. He solicits input from his constituents. He isn't owned by lobbyists or extreme organizations that want to change the direction of our state. I believe he works for us, the people of Cache County.

When you get your primary ballot in a few weeks, please join me in voting for Val Potter.

Jack Nixon

Hyde Park

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.