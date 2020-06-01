To the Editor:
I support Val Potter for House District 3. I have seen a few negative letters being written to influence voters against him. I appreciate that Val is running a positive campaign. He is focused on his own record and experience.
I have worked with him as he served as North Logan mayor, County Council member and chair, and now as a state legislator. His experience, in my view, is very valuable to those of us here in Cache County. He has been effective in getting things done, and he has a long track record of successfully helping our county. Val has a high profile in the Legislature. He solicits input from his constituents. He isn't owned by lobbyists or extreme organizations that want to change the direction of our state. I believe he works for us, the people of Cache County.
When you get your primary ballot in a few weeks, please join me in voting for Val Potter.
Jack Nixon
Hyde Park