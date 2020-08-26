To the editor:
My grandfather and my father were long time Republicans. My grandfather owned a small-town grocery store and during the Depression, he gave credit to many families to keep them from starving. Most were never able to pay him back fully. Dad was a WWII vet who was injured and awarded a Purple Heart. They would both be appalled to see what has become of their party and the shameful behavior it has continued to enable in this president. They would be very concerned about the future of our Democracy under Trump.
My Republican father loved the national parks and taught us to value them and care for them. He believed in caring for the poor, the hungry, the sick, and the homeless. He valued providing a good education for all. He felt that the right to vote needed to be guaranteed for all people because he saw it as the cornerstone of a Democracy. He used mail-in voting in his final years due to illness. Dad valued decency, respect for others, working together for the common good, and humility. He believed in the rule of law and in the balance of power. He was not racist and believed that our country was made better by immigrants (his grandparents were immigrants). He did not discriminate against people because of their race, religion or even sexual orientation. He supported equal rights for women and in women’s right to choose. He believed in fiscal responsibility, taught us to budget, save, and still give to others in need. He taught us to appreciate the simple things of life in order to be unburdened by belongings and debt.
Dad believed this country needed some kind of a national health care system so that all could have access to decent medical care. He owned a gun and hunted for food we ate, but he believed in gun control and felt strongly that no one should ever own an automatic weapon that could kill so many so fast. He was a religious man (a pastor and missionary), raised us in church, and taught us to be contributing members of our community.
He often reminded us of Kennedy's words, “Ask not what your country can do for you but ask what you can do for your country.” He would have gladly worn a mask. I do believe that if he was still living today, my Republican father would have left the party in the last several years. So, I ask Republicans out there to think upon these things and bring your party back to whatever it was that drew people like my grandfather and father into your fold. It is desperately needed.
Elizabeth Dennison
Mendon