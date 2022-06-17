...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Most valley locations of Utah east of I-15, including
the Wasatch Front.
* WHEN...Through 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are expected across
the area and may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility
in some locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the
roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible,
stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep
your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If
you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn
on lights.
&&
Alas, it is human nature to take the good things in our life for granted. Many of us are guilty of doing just that, of not really understanding how fragile our American democracy is. Though I remember being warned of this in my U.S. Studies class in high school, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would see that fragility demonstrated on the world stage.
If you have not yet taken time to watch the current congressional hearings going on concerning the Jan. 6, 2021 domestic attack on our nation, I urge you to do so. No matter your political leanings, it is sobering to listen to the evidence presented about the danger American democracy faced that day and, indeed, still faces today.
It is invigorating to witness the accurate, detailed retelling of the selfless courage of many who stood firm against the raw desire for power. Examples abound of both Republicans and Democrats who stood with honor against the forces who sought to destroy our way of life, not the least of whom was Vice President Mike Pence.
The Republican Party is in the midst of a day of reckoning. It is my hope that it will leave behind those who push principles aside in the rush for power and, instead, go back to its generational roots of truth, decency, and service in behalf of all Americans.