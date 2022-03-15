To the editor:
There is one true law when it comes to voting rights: absolutely everyone who is eligible should be allowed to vote, without obstacle, without difficulty, and without any hint of partisan interference. You are eligible if you are a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older, and have not been convicted of certain felony crimes. All who meet these criteria are welcome. Everyone.
A big problem in our country right now is that many do not believe this, and those in power in many states are striving to pervert this law. Vote suppression and disenfranchisement has its ugly roots in post-Civil War history. Blacks were finally given the right to vote and began to exercise that right with gusto. So, racist partisans in southern states got busy and put in place poll taxes, poll tests, and other forms of intimidation or suppression to curb the Black vote. This was very effective. Black voting rates dropped from levels equal to the white population to sometimes less than one percent. This, of course, was illegal and immoral.
Heirs of these immoral partisans live on in today’s Republican Party. Since the ’90s I’ve watched Republican state legislatures, attorneys general, and governors attempt to pass laws which they cleverly claim are “to avoid fraud” but which are actually meant to prevent minorities, the poor, the young, and sometimes even college students from voting at all.
The 2020 election and Donald Trump’s undying lies have supercharged this problem in our time. There was no significant fraud in that election. Trump’s own Homeland Security Department called 2020 the most secure election ever held. More than 63 Trump campaign lawsuits claiming fraud were shot down as meritless in courts across the country. There simply was none.
However, Republicans cried fraud. Enter more law changes. Now more than 361 new voting bills in 47 states have been introduced by Republicans whose sole purpose is to disenfranchise those likely to vote for the other party. In 2020 these “others” had inadvertently been given a stronger voting voice. COVID necessitated increases in early voting, in voting-by-mail, and voting-by-drop-box. As a result, more minorities voted in 2020 than ever before. Minorities and poor from population centers in Republican-run states who (by design) had previously endured innumerable hurdles like being forced to wait in line to vote for 6, 7, 8 hours were now seeing something much closer to equal voting power.
There is one word for leaders — modern-day Jim Crow bigots and partisans — who push harsher voter ID laws, fight against a national election day holiday or universal automatic voter registration, voting-by-mail, early voting, absentee voting, or who want to ban drop-boxes simply because they hate voters who don’t support their platform.
Deplorable.
Eric W Jensen
Preston