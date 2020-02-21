To the editor:
I want to ask all registered Republicans to think deeply about their vote in the upcoming Republican primary. We have several great choices – like Bill Weld – who have integrity and a real commitment to Republican values.
Now’s the time for Utah to show it cares about decency, morality, fiscal conservatism, and small government. Trump is not the best choice that the Republican Party has to offer – not by a long shot. Let’s choose someone we can be proud of.
Most importantly: Vote in the primary!
Casey Rock
Logan