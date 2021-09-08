I would like to congratulate Logan city officials and Logan Library staff and board members for unveiling the first public view of the new Logan Library to be built at the corner of 300 North and Main in the coming year-plus.
The facility, as introduced at the Sept. 7 Logan Municipal Council meeting, looks to be well-planned, inclusive of thoughtful, beautiful, and appropriate design elements, and features that should make it a welcoming hub for community activity year round.
Except, there is one feature that felt sorely missing: a retail component.
Cries of "we don't need a new library" are common in our community, but if any reasonable person actually set foot in a library — especially one of the calibre proposed for Logan — they would see the bevy of arts and cultural events and activities that are facilitated by such a facility. One useful way to attract new patrons into a library to see and feel that energy would be a retail component, even something small like a cafe or coffee cart.
As humans, we have our places at home and work, but we need a third place, and libraries can fill that need. I would ask city and library officials to consider whether a retail element — one that would both attract people to the building and give them a reason to linger longer — would be a worthwhile addition to the plans. Prior to shovels hitting the dirt on this project, it would be terrific to see such a tweak.
Oh, and one more thing: Please start selling library card access to us county dwellers.