To the editor:
Wow! What a great performance by Ridgeline High School Theatre last night! I loved it! Their production of “Once Upon A Mattress” is outstanding! It is the true story of the Princess and the Pea. It’s funny, full of great singing and dancing, has a live orchestra, colorful, beautiful sets, and has enough conflict to make it interesting. There is even a Medieval Faire in the lobby before the show and during intermission with coloring for the kids, snacks, a photo opportunity, and a puppet show. You can mingle with some of the cast members. The students are to be commended for their dedication to providing outstanding entertainment to the people of Cache Valley.
For some great family entertainment, come see “Once Upon A Mattress!” It’s well worth your time.
Michelle Palmer
Providence