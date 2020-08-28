To the editor:
Welcome to 1984. It took several decades longer than George Orwell predicted, but it’s happening now, right in this valley. Propaganda replaces facts, things that are patently absurd are accepted as reasonable, dictatorship replaces liberty, and Big Brother watches to make sure everyone is in line. If you don’t believe me, just look at what’s going on in Utah’s public schools.
At Ridgeline High School, students are being forced to walk through crowded hallways that have been decreed “one way.” Students whose next class is right across the hall and one door in “the wrong direction” are required to walk all the way around the school to get to a door that was only 20 feet from where they started. Any attempt to walk directly to that door is met with rude verbal abuse from teachers and orders to march in the opposite direction.
If the goal is to minimize the spread of the virus, then isn’t the rational thing to minimize the number of people in the hallways and the length of time they are in the hallways? Suppose the policy being enforced at Ridgeline makes the students travel an average of five times as far to get to their next class. That would mean they are in the hallways an average of five times as long, with the hallways five times as crowded, making it 5x5=25 times as likely they will transmit the virus.
Instead of teaching correct principles and letting the students govern themselves, the school administration shoves a dictatorial policy down their throats, and enforces it with an iron fist. If instead correct principles were taught and used, students would be allowed to choose for themselves how to best minimize their time in the hallways. They would figure out what route to take that would get them to their next class the quickest, contacting the fewest number of people. Hallways would be far less crowded, and the total amount of student minutes spent in hallways would be exponentially smaller.
Apparently, rational thought, freedom, and being responsible for one’s own choices are not values taught or practiced in school, anymore. The main goal of education now appears to be to train kids to become accustomed to having no constitutional rights of travel, association, religion, or speech, and to accept dictatorship without complaint. The safety and best interest of the children have nothing to do with the agenda. It’s all about power and control.
Space won’t allow me to discuss Ridgeline’s other creepy Soviet/Nazi-socialist style policies, like students being forced to take photos on their phones of whoever they eat lunch with. Suffice it to say, Big Brother is alive and well.
Irvin Nelson
Smithfield