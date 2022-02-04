I am disgusted with the display of sportsmanship that has recently taken place at the school. This week I attended a sporting event and to my dismay, I found the home team to be abusive and not living up to the standards that they claim they do. Ridgeline along with most of the schools in the valley are part of the program called "Raise the Bar.” This program is put in place to stand for sportsmanship at all times no matter the situation. That was currently not the performance that I attended this past week.
I watched as one of the best teams showed no mercy on one of the worst teams in the state. They ran up the score to a whopping 96-15.
To understand the situation better, the winning team kept all of their starters in until the 4th quarter and they ran a full-court press for half of the game. I do not blame the girls or the parents, I blame the coach and think they should be held accountable.
The opposing team also has a history that is needed to understand the situation. They have not won a single game this year, they score an average of 12-20 points a game, and the program had to restart this year after losing the whole team and the coach. To keep the program afloat, they pleaded with the current coach (the youngest/newest in the state) to join and keep the program alive. Most girls on the team have never played basketball before or never owned a pair of gym shorts or basketball shoes.
I don't give this background to ask that we "let them win" or we treat them not as equal. Basketball is basketball and I think it should be competitive. But when you beat them by more than 80 points, knowing that they are not at your level, is pretty much telling them to "stick it and we don't care.” That is utterly disrespectful. Sports are to bring together people and the community.
Hey coach, do you want a pat on the back? You have just crushed the hopes of these girls and future girls of this program. Hey, fewer teams in the way I guess.
I am not upset with the win, I am upset with the manner in which you did it. Oh, don't let me forget that they held a ceremony in front of the other team congratulating the coach on her 100th win. I hope you tell your kids about that. Real cool.
Do something about it.
Lastly, kudos to the opposing players, coaches, and parents. Keep going! Thank you for all that you do for the program.