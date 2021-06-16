To the editor:
On May 25, River Heights held a public hearing to discuss changes to the Ordinance governing Planned Unit Developments (PUDs) in the city. Attendance by the public was high and a tally of public comments showed that the majority were opposed to higher density housing within River Heights.
Immediately following the public comment period, some on P&Z began discussing changes to the proposed ordinance that would INCREASE the allowed density of housing, with no consideration of the comments made by the public and over the objections of other members of P&Z. Following are changes that have been made to the proposed ordinance, for which another public hearing will be held on June 22:
Previous version: PUD is an overlay zone that retains the original zoning of the property. Base density is based on the underlying zone, with 20% deducted from the total area for roads and rights-of-way. A maximum 20% bonus density could be accepted by the City Council in exchange for preservation of open space, pedestrian/bicycle circulation, additional amenities/improvements.
Current version: PUD would abolish the original zoning with no consideration for the zoning of the surrounding neighborhoods that would be impacted by the PUD. Six (6) housing units per gross acre, which includes the acreage that would be covered by roads and rights-of-way, would be allowed. With open space (25%) and street areas (20%) deducted from the total area, this density would allow almost 11 housing units per developed acre, which is more than 3.5 times the density allowed in an R-1-12 neighborhood.
Previous version: Proposed PUD must place single family homes adjacent to existing single family homes unless buffered by an arterial roadway or 300 feet of open space.
Current version: Buffer space between multi-family units in the PUD and adjacent existing single family homes reduced to 100 feet of open space.
Previous version: PUDs required to provide 25% of developable land as contiguous open space for the use of the residents and public, and for the preservation of important natural features.
Current version: PUDs required to provide open space UNLESS the City allows the developer to substitute for open space requirements in the form of cash or land. This would allow for the expansion of the dense 6 units per acre over an entire parcel, without the compensation of open space within that parcel to offset the impacts of high density housing.
If these changes are unacceptable to you, please read the latest version of the ordinance on www.riverheights.org, write to the P&Z commissioners and the City Council, and attend the public hearing on June 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the River Heights office building.
Cynthia Johnson
River Heights