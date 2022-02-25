Just must share this. It was true in 1984 and is true now. When I was a freelance writer, I had the opportunity of interviewing a KGB defector. I will call him Shuman. As for United States improving relations with Russian, he stated, “Nothing is going to be better unless the communist system is destroyed. Playing musical chairs with the leadership, as they die, will change nothing in the Kremlin. It doesn’t matter who comes into power.”
He also believes that the American government either is too slow to react or overreacts to world problems. He feels that the communists want just that … to keep the United States off balanced.
He gave an example of how America is pulled into an off-balanced situation: “In karate when a person thrusts his fist and arm forward, the opponent does not counteract the fist by thrusting his clinched fist forward. The enemy, instead, grabs the extended fist by the wrist and pulls the person forward, making him off-balanced and he crashes into a wall.” He explained, “America is sometimes like the thrusting fist. They overreact or don’t act soon enough to a crisis, plunging forward into conflicts. That’s exactly what communists want. When America does this the communists grab the wrist and pull the Americans into a no-win conflict, leaving them off-balanced and hopefully smashing them into a wall of defeat.