On Aug. 31, I rode the Salt Lake Express shuttle from my home in Logan to the SLC airport. My experience was both positive and awful. On the positive side, I received a reminder call the day before my departure, the early morning pickup at home was on time, and I was greeted by a cheerful driver. Now, the awful.
Despite the CDC guidelines requiring face masks on those using public transportation, which includes the shuttle, neither driver was wearing a mask. When I changed vans at the CVTC, I noticed that most passengers were also not wearing masks. The driver stopped for another passenger pickup, and I asked if he’d open a window since most people weren’t wearing masks. He looked over his shoulder at me and lowered a window a couple of inches, but he didn’t offer a verbal response. The passenger next to me said she’d put on her mask, which I appreciated. Soon Craig, the driver, closed the window again so we had a van full of people, with windows closed, during a 90-minute ride to SLC, in the midst of the COVID Delta variant surge that saw more than 3,000 cases diagnosed in Utah the prior weekend.
I was shocked at the blatant disregard for adhering to public safety guidelines by the Salt Lake Express Shuttle. After my gentle request, the driver had an opportunity to put on a mask and to ask passengers to do the same, but that didn’t happen. I sent the company an email while on the ride to SLC and have not received a response from it either. Does the transportation monopoly it effectively holds mean the company thinks it’s permitted to disregard the health and safety of its passengers? Kathy ChudobaLogan