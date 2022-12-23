Ascione mug

Editor’s note: A letter to the editor in Thursday’s edition of The Herald Journal was run incomplete, missing final closing paragraphs. The complete letter is reproduced below as a guest column for the Opinion page.

‘Twas the night before the US Congress House Oversight Committee held hearings on anti-LGBTQ threats related by survivors of the Club Q shooting. That night, Tuesday, Dec. 13, three members of the Logan City School Board codified a hateful policy change in Logan City Schools that will forbid teachers AT ALL GRADE LEVELS to post “Safe Space” signage on their classroom doors. This is the culmination of the efforts spearheaded by a lone Logan City parent who may fear exposure to such signage will make her child become gay. Kudos to Larry Williams, school board president, and Ann Geary, school board member, for voting against this policy.

