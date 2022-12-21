...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7
PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
‘Twas the night before the US Congress House Oversight Committee held hearings on anti-LGBTQ threats related by survivors of the Club Q shooting. That night, Tuesday, Dec. 13, three members of the Logan City School Board codified a hateful policy change in Logan City Schools that will forbid teachers AT ALL GRADE LEVELS to post “Safe Space” signage on their classroom doors. This is the culmination of the efforts spearheaded by a lone Logan City parent who may fear exposure to such signage will make her child become gay. Kudos to Larry Williams, school board president, and Ann Geary, school board member, for voting against this policy.
Board Vice President Frank Stewart gave his rationales for approving the policy: the suicide rate among young people has not changed much over the past 10 years and signage is not needed since ALL teachers are prepared to help students with sexual identity issues. A school board vice president whose campaign message might be “Let’s help keep our youth suicide rate steady!” A report by the Utah Department for Health (found online under “Complete Health Indicator Report of Suicide” at ibis.health.utah.gov) notes that, “In 2020, suicide was the leading cause of death for Utahns ages 10 to 17…” A school board vice president, with NO education or mental health credentials, who is able to ensure that every Logan City school teacher at every grade level provides a “safe space” for all students?
Board member Kristie Cooley, who poignantly shared her fear and struggles arriving as a virtually friendless new student at Logan High and the teacher she found who helped her navigate her high school career seems to have misplaced a sense of empathy. She voted for the hateful policy since her experience must also apply to every other student struggling in school! You’ll find a teacher, perhaps by trial and error, who will accept you and affirm your being. But what if an encounter with a high school teacher in Logan results in your being called a “faggot” — an experience described to me by a student currently enrolled at Logan High School? Should students be required to find a teacher who is an ally by trial and error when the “errors” may cut to the very core of your being as a person?
Board member Gregg Miller, also with NO education or mental health background, sees no problems in his districts’ schools since whenever he visits them, all the children are happily at work and clearly none of them experience distress. It’s amazing that Miller can make such a diagnosis based on cursory visits to classrooms. Perhaps he formerly resided in Lake Wobegon or in the Land of Stepford Wives.
