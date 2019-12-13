Letter logo (new)
To the editor:

Priority: The fact or condition of being regarded or treated as more important.

Policy makers say not to worry: Public education is their priority.

However, it’s more a priority to exclude education funding from the tax reform proposal in the special legislative session, and instead debate it later during the general legislative session.

It’s more a priority to cut income tax, leaving public education a $600 million IOU. A marker is not a priority.

It’s more a priority to expect localities to raise their taxes instead, floating reduced restrictions in hopes they will.

It’s more a priority to claim to “hold harmless” public education, rather than to prioritize additional resources enough to at least rise above last-in-the-nation funding.

It’s more a priority to consider a Constitutional guarantee dispensable.

The constitutional provision to fund public education from income tax has for generations signaled what should be our priority. Utah’s Greatest Generation recognized that a free and prosperous society was also an educated society, and a matter of social contract with freer future generations. That constitutional provision has stood as a durable inter-generational — if aspirational — commitment to public education. With our booming economy, we should more fully benefit from the promise of that constitutional provision. We should make more a priority the education of next generations.

Our values and commitment must match the legacy left us. At some point, that must take true priority.

Curtis Benjamin

Logan

