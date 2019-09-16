To the editor:
With regard to Kate Anderson’s Sept. 7 column, “Weapon’s ban would criminalize Utah gun owners — self included,” I’d like to congratulate her on an excellent article.
I’ve often wondered how a gun ban/confiscation scenario would play out in this country. I don’t believe it would immediately go to violent revolution mode. I do believe there would be a lot of non-conformists like in Australia, where sales of large diameter PVC pipe skyrocketed before the ban went into effect. It could also play out that anyone thinking to become a cause celebre, by defying the courts and willing to become an institutionalized political prisoner, would be disappointed. I doubt the courts would put us in prison: too many of us. They’d just strip us of our wealth through fines and attorney’s fees, brand us convicted felons, restrict our movements while on probation and take away our right to own ANY gun and the right to vote.
But to switch gears: Let’s be candid about the AR-15 and similar types of rifles. Although they are used for a number of reasons, including hunting, the AR-15 has tactical applications. The framer’s intent in the recognition of Second Amendment rights wasn’t about hunting or recreational use of “arms.” (Beware of politicians who mention hunting when referring to the 2nd Amendment.) They well understood the feudal history of Europe and royalty’s suppression of the masses, by denying access to weapons of war to commoners. They wanted it established and understood that this new republic must recognize the individual right to “keep and bear arms”; that it was essential to the preservation of the republic and individual freedom. I believe they were right, considering that the republic has lasted more than 200 years, largely because of — not in spite of — this dispersed power in the hands of “the people”.
So my point being: If there is any “arm” protected by the Second Amendment, it is the current, basic battlefield implement; it’s not your grandpa’s shotgun or your dad’s deer rifle.
If we are becoming aware of our awful situation, let’s also be candid that our society has effectively supplanted God with Government — without acknowledging that certain societal ills cannot be resolved by more laws and the surrendering of more freedom. Until we turn our hearts and minds back toward God, we will continue to witness more spasms of chaos among us. Meanwhile, the drumbeat of surrendering our freedoms for the sake of security — and there’s nothing more secure than maximum security — will get louder.
Consider this: Would you use a remedy that would cure your influenza if it would dramatically increase your odds of terminal cancer?
David Root
Providence