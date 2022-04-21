Senator Mike Lee Has done more for us then any others!
Where has our free country gone to? When if you believe in free will, free thought, to be able to have your opinion different from government’s, that the FBI and the Biden administration now considers you a domestic terrorist? How did this even happen? Why are we not screaming out to stop it? Why are not more elected official's speaking out that this is unjustified to say we for believing in the right to bare arms, the right to free speech are domestic terrorists? That is what is wrong with this country. When your president and their staff feel that way about their own people, something is very wrong with our country.
Senator Mike Lee is standing up for We The People. He’s not part of any insurrection. Jan. 6th was no insurrection at all. Law abiding citizens are still in jail a year later. Why are there no Black Lives Matter people in jail? They tried burning down federal buildings and a lot of businesses.
We need more like Senator Mike Lee. He’s for the people, and they all work for us, not the other way around. It truly seems like the good guys are who the left want to eliminate. We can not let this happen. Please speak up for Senator Mike Lee. We need him in office to continue to represent our interest's. Senator Mike Lee, don't give up. You have a lot of people who support you. Thank you for continuing to speak up for us!