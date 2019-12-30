To the editor:
On open letter to Senator Lee:
I would like a specific response to my concerns. This is from your Facebook page. “President Trump has done nothing wrong. All he did was ask the Ukrainian government to investigate a corrupt Ukrainian energy company. There was nothing wrong with that request. In fact, the Obama administration tried to get Ukraine to investigate the exact same energy company.” So I looked at the memorandum of the call to verify your claim.
The first thing he mentioned was “Crowdstrike” and wealthy people. That doesn’t seem to be about a corrupt energy company. Then he mentioned a “very good prosecutor” who was shut down. Does that not refer to Victor Shokin? According to Shokin’s deputy, Kasko, the investigation into Burisma was dormant through 2015. Further, Shokin testified under oath in support of Firtash, who is an organized crime figure.
There is nothing in this memorandum about investigating an energy company, unless that is what you call this action: President Trump praising someone who both stymied the investigation into Burisma and testified to the good character of a mob figure. Am I missing something?
Please be specific. And remember, if you were working for President Trump as his attorney, it would be appropriate for you to reiterate his innocence loud and long, but you are working for me, and it will be appropriate, once you take that Senate oath in the trial of President Trump, to be impartial in your consideration of the facts of the case.
Gail L Hanson
Logan