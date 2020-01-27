To the editor:
When Mitt Romney ran his primary campaign for senator, his ads continually aimed at one thing: “If I’m elected I will change this problem and save America by solving that problem, etc., etc., etc.” Sound good except for one problem — there are 100 individuals in the Senate and he has to work them. His opponent in the primary — whom we voted for — ran a consistent theme in his ads: “I am a TEAM player” and will work with the team to help strengthen America. I sure wish we had him now instead of Romney supposedly representing us in the Senate who thinks he’s a one-man show!
Davy McClay
Logan