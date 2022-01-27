To the editor:
I had high hopes for Chris Wilson, a genuinely nice guy who appreciates speaking to constituents, an important figure in our community as the state senator for District 25 — which represents Cache and Rich counties. I had high hopes, he has good insight on the potential for solar power and robust ideas about school choice. Hell, he gave out his personal cell number during his campaign and saved my name in his phone, something that seems rare to find in today’s modern political climate. Despite our differences in politics, I was willing to support him.
But that hope and willingness to see through our differences was ruined during this recent legislative session as I noticed a major inconsistency in his rhetoric. More than that, it was a betrayal of his professed morals, legislative ambitions, and essentially made him seem like a trustworthy politician. This all, I believe, renders him morally bankrupt and shows that he doesn’t really care about what he professes to believe in; the voter, representing the people of Cache and Rich counties with a small government means nothing to him. Chris’ actions have shown, better than his words could, that his only priority is voting in lockstep with his party.
You may remember last year’s special legislative session regarding state redistricting. In 2018 the State of Utah voted in favor of having an independent redistricting committee to present potential district maps to the State Legislature. Chris, against the will of the clear majority of Utahns, voted against using said maps, choosing instead to side with a controversial map that essentially yields no changes to the districting of Utah, and breaks up the representation of neighbors across Utah. As his constituent at the time, I felt obligated to ask him for an explanation. His response through a text message was “Well my constituents don’t want it!” As one of his constituents, I couldn’t help but feel jaded by his clear preference for some constituents over others. What happened to the nice guy who advocated for listening to constituents? Regardless, I could see that Chris has exceptionally high regard for what the citizens of his locality believe, even when that goes against the majority of Utahns.
Now let’s look at the 2022 legislative session. Senate Resolution to Terminate Public Health Orders Pertaining to Face Coverings (S.J.R. 3). This resolution officially ends the mask mandate in Salt Lake and Summit counties — a mandate put in place by the local government for each county. Regardless of how you feel about masks and the pandemic in general, a man like Chris Wilson would surely support the decisions of a microcosm of government, government as local as it can get.
Dustin Hansen
Nibley