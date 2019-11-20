To the editor:
An open letter to Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch:
The public impeachment of Donald J Trump has begun. Truth is coming to light. Mr. Trump’s crimes include bribery, extortion, witness intimidation, conspiracy, campaign finance violations, and the brazen embrace of constitutionally-proscribed emoluments.
Donald J. Trump is the very man that the Founders had in mind when they added provisions for impeachment to the Constitution: A man who abuses the power of his office. A man whose behavior is incompatible with the great dignity of the position. A man who misuses the office for personal gain.
These wrongs are in the open now, for all to see. Multiple credible and patriotic witnesses now attest, under oath, to his corruption. Those still defending Trump seem to have no response except to argue about process or join Trump in attacking the character or motives of the witnesses. Many even join Trump in wishing harm to constitutionally protected whistleblowers. But, tellingly, they do not defend Trump’s actions.
Senators, as of this writing, you still seem to be on Trump’s side. As one of your constituents, let me give you a word of caution and a bit of advice. Trump will not support you to the bitter end. Whatever partisan advantage you thought you had by excusing his lies and corruption has now vanished. If you want to be on the right side of history, now is the time to make your move. It is time to do the right thing and make a break from this broken man.
When the House impeaches and sends Trump to the Senate for trial—as they surely will—if you do not do your constitutional duty and remove him from office, you will forever besmirch yourself with his same corruption. Trump will lose in 2020. If you stick with him, the public will ultimately recognize his sway upon you and—if there is justice in this world—you too may be voted out of office for your poor choice.
Senators, do your duty. Prove that Republicans can still be honest, and upright, and full of integrity. Vote to impeach and remove Donald J Trump. In doing so, ironically, you will truly make America great again.
Eric W Jensen
Preston