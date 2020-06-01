To the editor:
What kind of a person do you want in the Utah Senate to represent you and to protect your valued interests? We would agree that this person should be one that can be trusted, who is intelligent and articulate, and who is willing to stand firmly for what is right. We would also like to have a person who has extraordinary experience in government, who has been successful in his/her chosen occupation, is respected in the community and throughout the state, who is approachable, and who will ardently defend education, business interests, and families in Northern Utah. I submit that Lyle Hillyard fulfills these requirements, and I fully recommend that we elect Lyle to continue representing us as our senator with his evident and exceptional leadership.
Lyle has been a trusted and valued friend of mine for over 45 years. In addition, I believe there has never been another legislator in our state who has spent more time, supported a multitude of correct interests, accomplished more for Utah State University, and protected the individuals and families in Cache County and Northern Utah than Lyle Hillyard.
Let's send the most highly qualified candidate back to the Utah Senate. Lyle's long service and depth of knowledge will be of great worth in helping us to navigate through these difficult times. We still need Lyle Hillyard who has an undiminished desire to serve and to represent our interests and concerns in this beloved state we have chosen as our home.
Brian Thornley Logan