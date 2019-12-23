To the editor:
I just finished reading the book written by Darren Parry, the chief of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone. WOW! Chief Parry has changed my view of history. History is very different from an Indian point of view. The book became available in November of this year and can be ordered on Amazon. I recommend it to you.
Darren Parry's closest companion growing up was his grandmother, Mae Timbimboo Parry, who was the tribal historian. She told Darren this history which she had committed memory. It is in print form now for the first time. At the end of this story, his grandmother's notes are included about the local herbs the Shoshone people used to stay healthy. Today we consider them weeds. We have new things to learn.
Teaching Utah history was my favorite subject. I thought I knew about the Bear River Massacre. I have seriously studied Patrick Connor — the rat — who brutally massacred 400 Shoshone men, women and children on a cold January morning in 1863. This was the largest Indian massacre in U.S. History, but few people know about it.
For years, I have taught about the influence Patrick Connor had on Utah history. For years I have glossed over the Bear River Massacre. I was telling how he battled Brigham Young and changed Utah history by introducing the mining industry into our territory.
After Chief Parry finishes this history, he tells about the excitement going on now. The tribal massacre burial land just out of Preston, Idaho, became available and was purchased by the tribe. Soon there will be an interpretation center so we all can learn more.
History, from the Indian point of view, is very different from the history I taught. Chief Parry tells the story very kindly without a "chip on his shoulder.” He has opened a whole new world to me. I recommend this enjoyable, easy-to-read book to you.
Lucille Hansen
Logan