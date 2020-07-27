To the editor:
“Your right to swing your arms ends just where the other man’s nose begins.” John Locke, one of the most influential political philosophers who inspired the framers of the American constitution, and a strong proponent of liberty, expressed the same idea: “All mankind ... being all equal and independent, no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty or possessions.” That is why we have laws. People who enjoy the benefits of civilization must limit their own freedom to actions that do not harm others. “We the people” must respect not only our own, but also other people’s life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. When your pursuit of happiness threatens the life and health of another we have the right and the duty to stop you. That’s why we have laws against negligent homicide and reckless endangerment. Yes, we can tell you what to do.
The National Institutes of Health calculate that between 30% and 50% of people infected with COVID-19 are contagious without having any symptoms. They can infect others unknowingly. That is why we are asked to wear masks. The masks may protect the wearer somewhat, but they are worn primarily to prevent those asymptomatic people from unintentionally infecting those around them. The medical community may not be sure exactly how much masks protect those around us, but they are certain that the wearing them is effective in this way.
If you reject science, go ahead and reject it. But then you must reject the gifts science has given us: automobiles, recreational vehicles, airplanes, washing machines, refrigerators, computers, cell phones, medicines, doctors, pasteurized milk, weather reports, air-conditioning, etc. But for pity’s sake, please don’t reject the option to show a bit of caring for other people by wearing a mask. Learn to adjust the top seam so it won’t fog your glasses. It isn’t going to kill you. Not wearing the mask could kill someone.
Ilona jappinen
Logan