At this season of Christian love and generosity, 3 of 5 Logan School Board members eagerly voted to further disparage, undermine and endanger highly marginalized LGBT and other at-risk students. Their Christmas gift to the roughly 500 LGBT students in the district was to try to remove evidence of actual love and support for LGBT kids from public areas of the school, making it more difficult for them to find the safety, understanding and support they desperately need. These three administrators voted to follow the example of the hateful county student who ripped down the Pride flag to the cheers of his classmates. Their vote sends the exact same message as that hateful action – “LGBT people are not wanted here! You are not a legitimate part of our student body! You absolutely do not deserve to be acknowledged or protected and certainly not supported!” Is it any wonder there is so much bullying when school administrators show equal contempt and utter disregard for highly marginalized students and their safety?
They could have opted for a genuinely Christian approach: “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” What love is shown by diminishing support for the marginalized? What love is shown to the hundreds of parents who fearfully send their LGBT children to school, praying they won’t be harassed, bullied or beaten down again?
They could have been “doers of the word” — “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.” Do you want others to restrict the special teacher support your child needs?
They could have praised and encouraged instead of restrict and threaten the good Samaritan teachers who voluntarily reach out to LGBT and other marginalized students, freely providing for their needs in recovering from deep emotional, mental and sometimes physical wounds inflicted by bully thieves who strip targeted students of their self-worth, safety and happiness.
They could have left “the ninety and nine” perfectly safe and supported students, who are in no way harmed by Pride flags and rescued those driven out, by establishing a firm policy allowing signs of support showing that bullying of any student or group is not tolerated.
Thank God, literally, for genuinely caring, compassionate and courageous Board President Larry Williams, Ann Geary and Superintendent Schofield who continue to fight for the safety and dignity of ALL students.
Flag ban supporters did their best to erase LGBT and all other marginalized students, leaving them out in the cold, hidden from sight with limited possibility of finding desperately needed safety and shelter from Utah’s brand of “tolerance.” Hopefully this Christmas season, all ban supporters will consider: “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these, ye have done it me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.