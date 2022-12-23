Letter logo (new) (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

At this season of Christian love and generosity, 3 of 5 Logan School Board members eagerly voted to further disparage, undermine and endanger highly marginalized LGBT and other at-risk students. Their Christmas gift to the roughly 500 LGBT students in the district was to try to remove evidence of actual love and support for LGBT kids from public areas of the school, making it more difficult for them to find the safety, understanding and support they desperately need. These three administrators voted to follow the example of the hateful county student who ripped down the Pride flag to the cheers of his classmates. Their vote sends the exact same message as that hateful action – “LGBT people are not wanted here! You are not a legitimate part of our student body! You absolutely do not deserve to be acknowledged or protected and certainly not supported!” Is it any wonder there is so much bullying when school administrators show equal contempt and utter disregard for highly marginalized students and their safety?

They could have opted for a genuinely Christian approach: “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” What love is shown by diminishing support for the marginalized? What love is shown to the hundreds of parents who fearfully send their LGBT children to school, praying they won’t be harassed, bullied or beaten down again?

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.