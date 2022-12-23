Letter logo (new) (copy)

My son has autism. He is one of the best humans I know. To the neurotypical world he is sometimes unusual or quirky and his honesty can seem downright offensive to those who don’t know that this child has no time for social games. Fortunately, even though who he is can make others uncomfortable, the school district legally and ethically takes the time to create a learning environment where he feels safe, where things like loud noises or things that overwhelm him can be tempered with headphones or breathing exercises. Occasionally teachers and staff don their t-shirts where they show their support for his inclusion in a neurotypical world with phrases like “be kind” spelled out in sign language or “spread the word to end the r-word.”

To my knowledge exactly zero children without autism have been harmed by these shirts, by my son’s headphone usage, or teachers taking the time to make sure that he feels safe at school.

