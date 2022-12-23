My son has autism. He is one of the best humans I know. To the neurotypical world he is sometimes unusual or quirky and his honesty can seem downright offensive to those who don’t know that this child has no time for social games. Fortunately, even though who he is can make others uncomfortable, the school district legally and ethically takes the time to create a learning environment where he feels safe, where things like loud noises or things that overwhelm him can be tempered with headphones or breathing exercises. Occasionally teachers and staff don their t-shirts where they show their support for his inclusion in a neurotypical world with phrases like “be kind” spelled out in sign language or “spread the word to end the r-word.”
To my knowledge exactly zero children without autism have been harmed by these shirts, by my son’s headphone usage, or teachers taking the time to make sure that he feels safe at school.
The school has no legal obligation to the kids of the LGTBQIA+ community or other marginalized children, but a teacher having a rainbow flag or a signage by their name that acknowledges that these kids will be free from bullying and made to feel included by this teacher also causes no harm to those students not in this community. If the comfort of others at the “expense” of your child concerns you, whether it is my quirky kid or the little boy who paints his fingernails, please consider that the suicide rates from National data from the 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Survey (YRBS) indicates that LGBT youth seriously contemplate suicide at almost three times the rate of heterosexual youth (14.8% of heterosexual students; 42.8% of gay, lesbian, or bisexual students; and 31.9% of not sure students).
This does not need to be a value judgment or a sanction of lifestyles you deem unacceptable, merely an acknowledgement that every kid at school deserves to feel safe.
