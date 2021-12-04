Recent circumstances that have occurred at Sky View High School have brought up many repressed memories from my time in the Cache public education system. I’m not surprised at accusations of widespread racism. It was something I saw and heard. However, I am white, and did not experience it myself. What I experienced was widespread homophobia, and as we have discussions about race, so we should also be incorporating the homophobia present in the school system.
It seems that other students knew I was gay before even I did, because as soon as I hit 6th grade and started riding the bus, I started being bombarded with the most horrible homophobic things that no one, especially an 11-year-old should hear. While I can not write almost anything they said here, I can say I was told to kill myself far too many times to count. The F slur was used liberally. Not only did this happen on the bus, but in the halls of the schools every day. At one point in time I had a plastic bag pushed against my mouth and held there, and another I was followed by a boy after I got my bus stop, and if some students hadn’t told the driver it wasn’t his stop, he later told me, though I cannot repeat it word for word, he would have beaten me. At the time, I never told school counselors or my own parents about this, telling them I was being bullied would eventually lead to why I was being bullied, and I had no clue how my parents would react if they found out I was gay.
While this was not the majority of the students, it was a sizeable chunk, and was widely ignored and tolerated by the rest. And some may look back and not remember anything like this happening, but to those it happened to, it sticks.
If it was only me it would be one thing, but unfortunately, it wasn’t. Only last year was a pride flag cut down. I have yet to talk to an LGBTQ+ person who went to Cedar Ridge, North Cache, or currently goes to Sky View who hasn’t been discriminated against. When I was given the chance to leave, I did. At schools like Intech Collegiate Academy and Fast Forward, you will find a very large LGBTQ+ population, many transferring because they feel safer and more comfortable at a small school. When asked to describe Intech, students often use “LGBT friendly,” “safe,” and “bully free.” With only 450 words I can not say everything I wish to say, but hope to bring some awareness to the issue.