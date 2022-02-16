To the editor:
We are so blessed. We live in Cache Valley. Have you noticed recently how beautiful the snow-capped mountains are that surround us? Have you stopped to notice how breathtaking the grandeur of the Wellsville Mountains can be? And what can compete with a majestic Cache Valley sunrise or sunset in all of the seasons?
In our midst, we have the reputable Utah State University plus the availability of a vocational training center. There are numerous and wonderful schools for our children of all ages. Numerous sports programs are offered and the facilities to attend them — go Aggies! (And don’t forget Aggie ice cream).
Cache Valley boasts two competent hospitals, Logan Regional and Cache Valley Hospital. Ever looked in the yellow pages of a local phone directory and seen the number of physicians listed?
You will find: primary and family care physicians, surgeons, internists, dermatologists, ear, nose and throat specialists, gastroenterologists, gynecologists and obstetrics, neurologists, ophthalmologists, orthopedics, oncologists (cancer care center), pediatricians, podiatrists, pain control, psychiatrists, sports medicine, and urology, etcetera.
Who could ask for more? Yes, there may be times we have to leave the valley for medical care, but we do have numerous doctors and specialists right here in our own backyard.
Other Cache Valley attractions are: Ellen Eccles Theatre, movie theaters, numerous shopping opportunities and eating establishments, two local ski resorts, care centers which offer varied care for our elderly, and the beautiful Logan LDS temple. It is also great there are various religious affiliations and worshiping opportunities in this valley.
Every summer we have our own rodeo and county fair. Cache valley offers many hiking and biking trails as well as camping spots for families to enjoy. Tony Grove up Logan Canyon is an excellent example. Hyrum Dam is loved by those who enjoy fishing and water sports.
It appears that our current main concerns are: inversions, traffic issues, and the spreading of the COVID virus.
Having lived in Cache Valley all my life and also having raised our four children here, I can honestly say, “Cache Valley is a great place to raise a family.” Yes, Cache Valley has much to offer, and the best part of all is being surrounded by amazing, remarkable people!
Without exception, each time I return to the valley through Sardine Canyon and I get near Wellsville, I get that first glimpse of our valley. I always feel the same.
It almost takes my breath away when I see the beautiful and peaceful valley that awaits me. I know I’m on my way home.
May we all pause and take in the beauty that surrounds us and feel blessed to be a part of it.
Marilyn F. Brady
Hyde Park, Utah