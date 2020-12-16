To the editor:
As a senior at Green Canyon High School, I have been told about lots of negative effects in regard to using different platforms of social media. In fact, it has gotten to the point where the phrases like “Your generation ...” and “Back in my day ...” do not even phase me anymore. In fact, as an active social media user, I catch myself turning away from the conversation whenever one of these lectures start to happen. That is until the other day when I was sitting in a class that I expect to actually change my life outside of the classroom door.
The class is CMST (or Interpersonal Communications) taught by Tessa Kunz. When she told us that we would be starting our social media section, I once again caught myself rolling my eyes, until the instructions said to fill out the sheet on our desk with points to argue MY opinion. A social media debate, not a lecture. The next day Ms. Kunz let us learn, but instead of all the information coming from her, I got to learn from my classmates, who were arguing both sides of the debate. As I walked away from the conversation I did not walk away with a feeling of annoyance or frustration, instead a feeling of empowerment. This is because instead of being lectured or talked TO, I talked WITH my classmates, we were able to be part of the conversation, instead of just the receiving end of it.
The conclusion that I personally walked away with is this: “Social media is not bad if you know your why.” Know your why, whether that be for communicating with others, long-distance relationships, or even expanding your relationships. My personal why is that I use it to market for various companies, it is what I do for a job. Now I am not saying social media does not have damaging effects, what am I saying is this: The damaging effects are real, but the benefits are hard to replace. I think as well that this lesson goes far past social media, but to really impact a teen, to really make a difference in someone else’s life, talk WITH them, not AT them.
Tyler Baldwin
Hyde Park