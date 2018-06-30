To the editor
The Declaration of Independence in 1776 was the beginning of the never-ending fight in the pursuit of happiness of all human beings within the borders of the USA republic. Lucifer and his legions over the years have worked with powerful people to upset this free nation, under God. Socialism has taken over.
For anyone to state that governments can lawfully force us to surrender our rights for the good of the whole is not of God, but describes evil philosophies of world global powers. Snakes in the garden. We can keep all our rights and limit government authority as is our government is supposed to be.
The difference between God's laws of charity, love and long sufferings is that it is our free choice to give when you can. Governments force by law, taxations, so some government official can take your earnings and give it to someone else such as the murdering of millions of babies a year, creating societies of lazy people, who get money for not working, funding off-book black operations and giving money to our enemies, etc.
Law dictionary explanations:
Liberties: Our fundamental rights privileges of the people, whom are human beings, guaranteed by the U.S.A. Republic constitution, by which it declares by law that chains all governments, limiting jurisdictions and authorities, etc. The right of each citizen, human being, person, people, individual … to pursue his or her own advancement and happiness in his or her own way, subject only to the restraints necessary to secure the same right to others. The fundamental principles upon which liberty is based, in free and enlightened government, is equality under the law of the land.
Liberty of contract: The right to make a contract (rights to adding addendums, alterations, declaring rights, etc… mutually agreed to by all signers of such instrument) and the right to terminate a contract subjected only to civil liability for unwarranted termination, both of which rights are protected by the USA Constitution. The right to acquire and possess property or to own solely, or by corporation, etc. to enter into contracts that are morally sound with public policy of contracts, but a guarantee against arbitrary or unreasonable restraint upon the right to contract.
Today the IRS does, under color of law, attack patriots around the nation by inventing alleged taxes and charge you a $5,000.00 fine each time that you declare that you have rights preserved. This is pure mafia, secret society tactics and must be stopped, as to infringe upon the rights of contract obligations is against the law. Period.
Romney? Another global socialist in the swamp.
David J. D'Addabbo
Nibley