To the editor:
I want to express my thoughts regarding the Senate race in the 25th districts. First it is wonderful that for the first time in 35 years, there is a Republican primary and I salute Chris for his willingness to run. I served as Garden City mayor for eight years and on the BRAG board for that the length of time. During my tenure I found out that being available and willing to communicate is critical to serving the people. Over the last two election cycles I was a state delegate. I expected to receive a call from both candidates, only Lyle Hillyard reached out. I was looking forward to vetting both candidates without bias. Over the years I was able to meet with Lyle many times and for numerous reasons and during this election he has called me several times. I would have appreciated an opportunity to learn the views of Lyle’s opponent, Chris Wilson, on a myriad of topics. I did receive a number of mail pieces but it's just not that difficult to pick up the phone especially if you value the caucus system. I hear Chris is a wonderful person and if he is elected would represent the Cache Valley well, however Lyle has demonstrated he fights for his constituents including our small number here in Rich County (Bear Lake). Lyle is available, passionate and tireless, and for those reasons I have cast my vote for him.
John C. Spuhler
Garden City