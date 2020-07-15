To the editor:
I am concerned about the safety of students and staff as we look at trying to reopen schools. I ran across an article in the Washington Post, “As America Struggles to Reopen Schools, How to Clean Coronavirus from the Air.” There are suggestions in that article that need to be examined for our school buildings. We have skilled professionals in the valley who could provide their insight. We can fundraise within the community to help with the costs.
That same article applies the mathematical concept of fractals to buildings, noting that students are like triangles within triangular rooms within a triangular building. As long as triangles move around, resize, move from cluster to cluster, the virus has more opportunity to spread. This means we need to reduce class size, try to keep each class together as a unit and not move them around the building as much. This can be done even at the upper levels for some of the classes by bringing each teacher to the classroom. It will take creative planning, hiring more teachers, modifications to a school day, wearing face coverings, deep cleaning, monitoring COVID symptoms daily, and responding to contain cases quickly.
We have lots of church buildings largely empty during the week close to schools. Some of that space could be used for classrooms so we can spread the students out more. I know there are liability, logistical and equipment issues, but unusual times call for unusual solutions.
We may need to start with virtual schooling. I know some students are going to suffer. Some homes don’t have reliable technology or an adult who can stay home, and for other students, school is their safe place. Maybe face-to-face schooling should be a priority for these students for at least some of the week. Those of us who can handle virtual schooling at home might just need to step up to the plate for a while longer and do it with support from the school. We can make up for a couple years of less than desirable schooling, but not for lives lost.
My family just came out of quarantine because two of us (both teachers) are just getting over COVID. We have a family friend who was young and healthy who just lost his battle with this virus last night. It is unpredictable, has no respect for age, and leaves lasting effects on people’s health. If you believe in herd immunity, take a look at what the governor of Mississippi posted recently. It's sobering. We can do better. Let's take care of each other.
Elizabeth Dennison
Mendon