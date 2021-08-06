I missed the opportunity to weigh in on the HJ survey about positives and negatives living in Cache Valley, so for what it’s worth …
My positives are the same as most … love for the sunsets, the mountain and canyon views, the great trails we have to get away from it all. But shame one those who dispose of litter, plastic bottles and trash, old couches and chairs like we’ve seen at times in Providence Canyon. Really?
Advertisement
Building has gone crazy and structures are put up anywhere and almost on top of each other. Seems there’s little concern for a shortage of water and increased traffic flow. Speaking of water shortage, it’s beyond me how a splash pad would be a good idea in downtown Logan? Can’t figure that one out yet.
There are other issues, but to keep it short, I’ll check the box on this simple one …
Story continues below video
So many people don’t have the slightest idea what S-T-O-P means. To get your license you have to recognize the shape of the sign, but I think they need to add “And what does the word on the sign mean?”
I’m not saying I’ve never disobeyed the rules of driving. I did get a speeding ticket once when we first moved here. I didn’t know the speed limit and there wasn’t anyone in front of me to set the pace. So I guessed … wrong! After learning what I would be donating to the city, I thought they should at least name a park or a street after me.
Bottom line, with its flaws, this is a great place to live. Please respect the lands and the laws so we can keep it that way!