Recently I learned that the production of the musical "The King and I" was being cancelled by a musical theater group in Cache Valley. What a travesty. The claim against the group producing the musical was that the actors playing the parts of Siamese individuals in the play were not Asian. Cache Valley is an area of predominantly Caucasian people. There are not a lot of Asian people to draw from for the parts. The claim is then made that the production should not be done if there are not Asian people to play the parts.
I grew up in a predominantly Caucasian community. One of my first introductions to Asian people and the Orient was through movies and plays about that area and few of the parts were played by actual Asian people. Through the play, "The King and I," I learned about the country of Siam. I was enchanted and wanted to learn more about these people. I had never met anyone from this former country and knew very few oriental or Asian people growing up. I’m so grateful for the exposure my family received through plays such as "The King and I." Later a sibling even adopted a child from this area of the world. I’m sure the positive experiences we had through theater in our family created a desire to get to know and accept these people.
In environments similar to where I grew up, often the only way children are exposed to other cultures and peoples is through someone not directly from that culture sharing with them, through lectures, productions, etc. about those people. In an effort to eliminate racial discrimination we may add fuel to the fire by not exposing our children to these cultures. Often we fear and even criticize what we don’t know and understand. Musical theater is such a positive way to share history, culture, behaviors, lifestyle, etc. I am saddened to think others have chosen to block such learning opportunities for our children and for adults as well.
I would like to challenge those who are anxious to see the correct race playing the parts in plays and musical theater to set up programs and provide opportunities for the children and teens in these underrepresented groups to develop their talents. Recruitment, funding and transportation for these children all needs to happen. Hispanic, African American, Native American, Asian, etc. children all need to be sought after. There is plenty of work to be done to create opportunities for the future performers we need, rather than destroy opportunities for other children to perform and deprive audiences of delightful performances.
