Letter logo (new) (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

Recently I learned that the production of the musical "The King and I" was being cancelled by a musical theater group in Cache Valley. What a travesty. The claim against the group producing the musical was that the actors playing the parts of Siamese individuals in the play were not Asian. Cache Valley is an area of predominantly Caucasian people. There are not a lot of Asian people to draw from for the parts. The claim is then made that the production should not be done if there are not Asian people to play the parts.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.