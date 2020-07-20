To the editor:
Cache County's recent Proclamation of a Day of Prayer brings to mind a couple biblical verses: James 2:17-20 and Matthew 6:5-7.
"Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone. Yea, a man may say, Thou hast faith, and I have works: shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works. Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead?"
"And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly."
I hope the call to pray will also be tempered with action from both our local government officials and fellow valley residents. It will take all of us coming together and supporting each other to get through the pandemic, civil unrest, and economic downturn.
Whether we deserve it or not, through God's Grace He gave us an abundance of health experts with a vast wealth of knowledge to lean on in our decision-making. He gave us hearts to seek out righteousness, equability, and justice. He gave us the means to lift up and help those who have fallen; as well as the ability to humble ourselves and receive help.
Therefore, I believe that the best way to receive the full benefits of a Day of Prayer are to humble ourselves and listen to health experts in regards to the pandemic, fight for equability alongside those who still lack it, respect the policies of local businesses, and just generally go a bit out of our way to support others.
It's not just in the best interest of those who are sick, jobless, or disenfranchised. A sick America is a weak America. A divided America is a weak America. It's in everyone's interest, and the best interest of America, that we come together and support each other.
Casey Rock
Logan