To the editor:
My heart went out to the person who came up to Logan for a special event at the high school and, at the conclusion of the event, found her car booted in the seminary parking area. I’d like to share what I know about illegal parking and the booting system in Logan and then propose a solution.
Having gone to several City Council meetings where booting was discussed, I’ve come to understand that the City of Logan contracts this aspect of parking enforcement to local towing companies. The towing companies are given the authority to patrol private parking lots and boot those who are parked there illegally. What are the rules that are enforced? It’s provided on the signs that are posted. Whether it’s a tag that’s needed on the bumper or rearview mirror or parking allowed only during specific days/hours or for specific participants, the sign is where the parking rules are found.
This system that handles illegally parked cars is non-personal and non-emotional. It has nothing to do with a church affiliation. Facts prevail and the parking signs carry the final say.
The person broached the question, "Why couldn’t cones have been set out?" That might be a good idea if no one took off with the cones. Maybe a chain could have been hung across the seminary parking entrance. I would think hanging a chain comes with its own risks and liabilities.
The solution I see is tied to communication. In the case of the special event at the high school, there could have been either 1.) an agreement made between the high school and the seminary to allow for parking in the seminary lot for this special event. This could have been done by covering the parking signs in the lot and, possibly, calling the local towing companies to tell them this lot was approved for the event parking, or 2.) an announcement could have been made prior to the performance indicating parking areas that were not available, either via the website; a warning printed on the ticket; unavailability spoken at the ticket window; or verbally announcing it at the beginning of the event.
Sadly, we can’t take parking for granted. There are clearly marked areas where parking is allowed and not allowed. Taking the time to read and follow the parking signs might be tedious or difficult in the cold, dark, wet night, but reading the sign would avoid an unhappy ending to a special evening.
Bronwyn O’Hara
Logan